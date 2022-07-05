David Harbour Made One Important Phone Call After Hellboy Flopped

In a 2022 interview with GQ, David Harbor revealed that after his box office bump, he turned to former Green Lantern — and king of comic book film comebacks — Ryan Reynolds for advice. “I know him a little bit. I called him and I was like, hey man, I just need to know something. You know ‘Green Lantern’? A huge flop for you. How the hell is that because I think I’m going to hit that now,” recalled Harbour, who was clearly worried about his future career at the time. “Am I alright? Will I survive this?” he asked Reynolds, who apparently gave a “cute” reply to reassure him.

Harbor also acknowledged that after enthusiastically taking on the role of Hellboy, he had been haunted by a feeling that the project would not go down well with fans (who largely wanted the cast and crew of the previous two films a “Hellboy 3” instead of rebooting – something Ron Perlman hasn’t given up).

Thankfully, even after his crimson misstep as Hellboy, Harbor eventually found a place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Red Guardian in Black Widow. Alongside Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz, he was a highlight of Natasha’s swan song in the MCU. There is currently no confirmation as to whether he will return to the role, but since he was brought in by Thunderbolt Ross (the late William Hurt), he could appear in the recently announced Thunderbolts movie. There are also some unfinished business with Captain America (not that he remembers which) that need to be addressed, which could lead to his crossing paths with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). Anyway, Harbor still has a future in comic book movies, even if he went through hell for it.