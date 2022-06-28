Davey Defeats The Monster! Release Date

advertisement

In The Max Level Hero Has Return Chapter 92, Davey will do his best to help his team. Well, after all, Davey went to school. He has always wanted to enjoy school life as he could not get this opportunity in the past. He studied through elementary school and spent the rest of his life in the hospital. So it seemed important to him.

In the 92nd chapter, however, things will change. Davey and his buddies are going to head to Labyrinth’s palace for their school trip. But it soon becomes drastic. His team will fight hard with the monsters and fall to defeat them. So Davey will come up with a plan. Read on to find out more.

The Max Level Hero Has Returned Chapter 92: What Will Happen Next?

Davey seems excited to see the new monsters. He believes there will be deadly monsters on the third floor. That’s why he’s curious to see her. But Alissa mentions that only the first two floors are made of monsters. However, she heard that powerful golems live on the third floor. This piqued Davey’s curiosity and he wanted to explore the third floor. But it soon becomes drastic for him.

Because his comrades will have a hard time fighting the monsters on the first floor. You must defeat them so that they can cross the ground. However, it will be a challenge for them to defeat these monsters. Davey will be curious to see more after learning the abilities of these monsters. He will devise a plan to protect his comrades and defeat these monsters. He will also try to enter the third floor and see.

A short summary!

Previously, in The Max Level Hero Has Return Chapter 91, Davey developed a new weapon that can be installed on Megatron. So he decided to test it on the newcomers. The newcomers came out with their best techniques and skills to destroy the golem. However, they thoroughly failed in their mission. Later, two more students showed up for the training session. They claimed they observed the golem’s techniques and could defeat it. Soon the scene failed at the Lionforce Alpha base.

Everyone seemed looking forward to their school picnic and wanted to explore the labyrinth palace. That made Davey wonder if he was dealing with children. However, it reminded him of his past. He has revealed in the past that he only went to elementary school and spent the rest of his life in the hospital. Later Alissa entered and talked about the ruins and monsters in the palace. He wanted to explore all three floors. But she revealed they were only allowed to explore the first two floors.

The Max Level Hero Has Returned follows a weekly release pattern. So Chapter 92 will be released on June 27, 2022. The upcoming chapter will finally reveal the fate of Davey and his comrades. Will they survive the fight against the monsters? Stay tuned. The Anime Daily keeps you updated.