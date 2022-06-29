Danmachi IV, Shine Post, and Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress simulcast announced by Aniplus Asia

Screenshot of the Danmachi smartphone game. Photo credit: Danmachi official website

Danmachi IV, Shine Post and Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress will simulcast from July 21 at 11pm, according to Aniplus Asia. Danmachi IV (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV New Arc: Labyrinth) is the fourth installment in the light novel series of the same name by Fujino Ōmori and Suzuhito Yasuda.

According to Aniplus Asia’s schedule, all three anime series will start their TV run on July 22nd (Tokyo MX and BS11) but will start streaming on Abema on July 21st. They will then premiere on AT-X on July 25th.

Alongside Abema, Danmachi IV, Shine Post and Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress Anime also streams on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Disney+ to name a few of the most popular streaming services in Japan.

Danmachi IV info

PV第3弾

The fourth danmachi episode sees a recurring cast as follows:

Hideki Tachibana – Director

Hideki Shirane – Script Supervisor

Shigeki Kimoto – Character Designer

Jin Aketagawa – sound director

Keiji Inai — Soundtrack

EGG FIRM, SB Creative and animation studio JC Staff are producing the anime series, with Fujino Ōmori (in addition to Hideki Shirane) overseeing the script.

The opening song Tentō is performed by Sajou no Hana and the closing theme song Guide is performed by Saori Hayami.

Danmachi Season 3 ended on December 18, 2020 after being postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Aniplus Asia also aired the third season simulcast in Japan.

Shine Post Info

The anime Shine Post TV is an adaptation of the light novel series of the same name by Rakuda (writer) and Buriki (illustrator). The project follows the previous Rakuda/Buriki collaboration on the Ore wo Suki na no wa Omae Dake ka yo (aka Oresuki) light novel series, which inspired a 2020 OVA.

Shine Post is an idol-themed mixed media project created by Konami Digital Entertainment and Straight Edge.

The light novels, originally titled Shine Post: Nee Shitteta? Watashi o Zettai Idol ni Suru Tame no, Goku Futsū de Atarimae na, to Bikkiri no Mahou (Shine Post: Did You Know? The Most Ordinary, Natural, and Unique Magic to Make Me an Absolute Idol), began publication in October 2021 (Dengeki Bunko imprint by ASCII Media Works).

The Shine Post anime will premiere on July 12 in the AnichU time slot (1:29 AM) on NTV channel, in addition to running on BS NTV and AT-X.

The Shine Post cast is as follows:

Yoshihiro Nagata – Character Designer

Yohei Kisara — Soundtrack

The anime series is animated by Studio Kai.

card fight!! Vanguard will+dress info

The Card Battle!! The anime series Vanguard will+Dress will premiere on July 4th at midnight on TV Tokyo, TV Aichi and TV Osaka. It is also streamed on YouTube, Amazon Prime, U-NEXT, and the Anime Store services.

The second and third seasons have been announced to premiere in winter 2022 and summer 2023, respectively.

The Card Battle!! Vanguard cast is as follows:

Ryūtarō Suzuki – Director

Ken Mori – Executive Director

Satoshi Nakamura – script of the series

Tomokatsu Nagasaku and Hiroyuki Saita – Character Designers

Yuushi Koshida – 3D CG

The opening song Black & White is performed by Argonavis feat. Nayuta Asahi by GYROAXIA and the final theme song Do the Dive – by Call of Artemis.

The first anime season premiered in April 2021, with Aniplus Asia airing the simulcast in Japan. The second season premiered in October 2021 and ended in December 2021.