Danielle Pinnock Didn’t Know Her Ms. Ingram Audition Was For Young Sheldon Until The Next Day

In a 2018 interview with Tell-Tale TV, Danielle Pinnock recalled the fateful day she landed her role as Young Sheldon. “They actually had me read for the character I was originally supposed to be preparing, but then when they saw me they said, ‘We just wrote this new character called Ms. Ingram, can you read for her too?'” he said Pinnock . “I read for them and found out literally five hours later that I was cast.”

But Pinnock still didn’t know exactly what she’d been cast into – until the next day, that is. After walking into her first reading table and seeing Chuck Lorre, Jim Parsons and Jon Favreau, it all started to fall into place. Of course, it all came down to Pinnock after that, as the actress eventually landed a beloved role on Ghosts as Alberta Haynes, a Prohibition-era singer who died after drinking poisoned moonshine. The hit CBS comedy, based on a British series of the same name, recently earned a third season.