“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” has been turned down by Daniel Radcliffe as Daniel Radcliffe aka Daniel Radcliffe.

During an interview with The New York Times, the actor made the surprising announcement to the world. A cheerful and confident Radcliffe has said that the Wizarding World won’t see him again any time soon.

Daniel Radcliffe Isn’t Interested In Playing Harry Potter And The Cursed Child In A New Harry Potter Film

Asked by the New York Times about reports that he might be cast in the new Harry Potter picture, Daniel Radcliffe stated, “I’m at a stage where I feel like I made it out of Potter OK and I’m really pleased with where I am now, so to go back would be such a major change to my life.”

It was not the answer that Potterheads needed when he announced he doesn’t want to star in the new movie since this is the answer that moviegoers will want to hear.

People, don’t get too emotional too quickly. Our hopes of seeing him as Harry Potter haven’t been completely dashed. Radcliffe has remarked, “I’m never going to say never, but the Star Wars guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back” after claiming he doesn’t want to act in the new Harry Potter picture. His reasoning for not wanting to return right now was that it had just been 10 years since he had left.

A 2022 reunion special of the Harry Potter series broadcast on HBO Max on January 1 of that year and featured Daniel Radcliffe, our final last glimpse of him as a wizard in the wizarding world. Harry Potter’s 20th anniversary was marked with the publication of a reunion documentary.

Hopefully Daniel Radcliffe will return as Harry Potter in the near future, because Potterheads are missing their Harry Potter. Daniel Radcliffe’s next film, Weird AI, is sure to be another classic, judging by the change he underwent to play Weird YI.

Jack Thorne’s play, based on J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter novels, is titled Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The play is now being performed in theatres throughout the world, and while filming on the movie adaptation has not yet begun, it is projected to arrive in theatres in 2023 or 2024.