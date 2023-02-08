Dancing Doll! Release Date & Spoilers

Cid Kagenou fears nothing. However, fans were surprised when Cid felt intimidated by his older sister. Although not particularly attached to his sister, Cid obeys and respects her like a good little brother. He believes 70% of the Bushin Festival is over. However, Episode 19 of The Eminence In Shadow will show that completing the remaining 30% of the festival goals will not be a difficult task for him. His next opponent will also be a big surprise for him and the spectators. So, here are all the spoilers for the next episode.

Cid’s older sister didn’t hesitate to strangle Cid for not keeping his promise. Also, in the previous episode, Iris was shocked to see Perv at the tournament. Annerose is also trying her best to win the tournament. However, despite her best efforts, she is defeated by Mundane’s ability to control his distance. Beatrix’s entry into the tournament also shocked Iris again. In the end, Cid also breaks another promise he made to his sister. So read on to find out what’s about to happen next with Cid.

The Eminence In Shadow Episode 19: What Will Happen Next?

Episode 19 of the anime will be “Dancing Doll”. The episode will feature an intense and beautiful swordplay between Mundane Mann and Princess Iris Midgar. However, Iris has multiple wounds from her previous fights. She will suffer great losses in this battle. She had won the previous Bushin tournament match. It seems that Cid willingly let her win the fight.

At the same time, Rose Oriana interferes in the tournament. She is currently trying to get revenge by killing Perv Asshat. He used the king of Oriana as his puppet. Rose will also be running in beta later. She will also come across her section of the Shade Garden.

Summary of the previous episode!

The Eminence In Shadow Episode 18 was titled “Betting on a Moment”. Cid is bullied by his older sister Claire for not spending summer vacation with her. She gives Cid tickets to the Bushin Festival. She asks him to come and see her become a champion. He realizes his sister gave her a VIP ticket as he sits alongside Princess Iris Midgar and other royals. Later Iris meets Beatrix. They talk and give each other little burgers. Perv also shows up at the tournament, surprising Iris.

Whereas Annerose believes she has completed her research into every move by Mundane. She believes that now she can finally defeat him. However, your research is useless as Mundane increases his speed. He leaves afterimages and ends up defeating Annerose. Later, the goddess of war, Beatrix, also makes an appearance at the Bushin Festival tournament, which surprises Iris even more. Cid also achieves 70% of Bushin Festival goals with the help of Annerose Ignore. The episode ends with trouble awaiting Cid as he breaks another promise to his sister. Claire is now waiting in front of his apartment.

The new episode will be released on February 8, 2023 at 10:30pm JST. It can be viewed on A-TX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV and Tokyo MX channels. Other viewers can also watch it on HiDive. Stay tuned to The Anime Daily for more updates.