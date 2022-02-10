Dance Moms Fame Clara Lukasiak: Journey From Dancer To Swimmer. Clara Lukasiak is an American model, actress, dancer and swimmer famous for her dance routines and performance on the American TV show Dance Moms.

The 12-year-old child dancer has over 915K fans on Instagram and her YouTube channel Claras World has 348K subscribers.

She’s not just well-known as the sister of American choreographer Chole Lukasiak, but also as a runway model she did walking down the runway of American Girl in 2015.

Clara Lukasiak Bio

Clara Lukasiak was born on 17 August 2009 at Churchill, Pennsylvania, United States of America as the daughter of Christy Lukasiak and Marc Lukasiak. The dancer’s child is twelve years old.

Chloe Lukasiak, the famous American dancer, is her older sister, and they both were on stage together for a long time. Her first title was Clara Alexandra Lukasiak and she was changed to Clara Lukasiak after the main character from The Nutcracker.

Clara began dance at just the age 2 and was able to gain a lot of attention as a dancer in her early years. She is currently enrolled in the 7th grade.

She is part of Dance Mechanics, Studio 19 Dance Complex, Murrieta Dance Project as well as Abby Lee Dance Company. Clara’s zodiac astrological sign is Leo and she belongs to caucasian of white origin.

Clara Lukasiak In Dance Moms

Clara Lukasiak had taken the TV industry by storm through the television show Dance Moms. You may have already guessed she was one of the sisters to famous American dancer Chloe Lukasiak who was a prominent participant of Dance Moms.

Chloe appeared on Dance Moms for four years and it wasn’t just Chloe but her mother Christi was a part of the show in a number of episodes.

Clara Lukasiak also made stunning appearances on Dance Moms along with her sister and mother. Her appearances on cameos during season 1 were a draw for majority of viewers. After the initial season the actress was no longer permitted to be a part of the show.

But she was back in the fourth season to perform”Girl Party “Girl party” video. In addition, her family members were featured at the end of the 7th season as well as Season 7B, as guest performers on The Dance Moms.

Clara Lukasiak Child Dancer

Clara Lukasiak began dancing at the age of two, followed by her sister’s profession and eventually she joined in the Abby Lee Company along with her sister as well.

Clara’s dancing together with Chloe in the Studio 19 Dance Complex increased the popularity of Clara as a dancer.

Then, a lot of people began looking for more information about the dancer’s young age while the numbers of followers was also growing.

After that, she joined Dance Mechanics and studied her style of tap as well as hip hop, jazz pointe, ballet, and other styles.

Clara has been a part of a number of dance-related programs, which included “Dance To the Music” as well as “Life Help” and is included in the documentary Homework Heist and the television show Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn that premiered on April 29, 2017.

Clara Lukasiak Swimming Life

Clara Lukasiak quit her dancing career in 2019 and began swimming professionally. She joined a swimming competition team and her videos on swimming are popular in social media.

There’s not much info available on the contest that was held by Clara Lukasiak. The crowd is waiting for Clara’s photos and videos of the swimming competition.

Clara Lukasiak Net Worth

The total worth of Clara Lukasiak is approximately $ 1.5 million. She’s in the top ten list of the wealthiest reality children’s stars.

Clara Lukasiak Height And Eye Color

Clara Lukasiak stands at a height of 4 feet 7 inches. the color of her hair is brunette. Clara’s eyes are blue-colored.