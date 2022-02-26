Dalton Gomez – Bio,Wiki, Personal Life, Net Worth What Made The Singing Sensation Fall For The Budding Real Estate Agent?

Dalton Gomez, an American real estate agent, has been involved in the entertainment industry since he made the decision to marry pop singer, Ariana Grande.

The couple was married in the month of May 2021. He is an agent for buyers for Aaron Kirman. Aaron Kirman group in Los Angeles.

What Made The Singing Sensation Fall For The Budding Real Estate Agent?

On the site of the business Dalton is described as being the person who has an enormous Rolodex for buyers from the A-list.

Dalton is also well-known for his extensive understanding of architecture and real estate.

The two Dalton and Ariana were a bit shady for several months before they finally affirmed their relationship.

Dalton Gomez Bio

Dalton Jacob Gomez was born on August 7, 1995, at Southern California. He was raised and born there.

He was raised by his parents in the east from Los Angeles in San Bernardino county.

The man works as an American luxury real estate agent, and an experienced 5 year veteran of the luxury real estate market.

Dalton Gomez Family, Education, And More

Dalton was raised by the family living in San Bernardino county. Dalton has an older brother named Dakota Gomez and a younger sister, Tori Gomez.

Dalton has completed his education through Citrus Valley High School in Redlands. The brother of Dalton is an artist, and every tattoo Dalton has on his body are drawn by his brother.

Dalton is famous due to his romantic relationship to Ariana Grande. They got married in 2021.

Relationship With Ariana Grande

Dalton as well as Ariana was seen kissing in the bar located in Northridge, LA. According to reports, they’ve been in a relationship for more than 2 months.

In May 2020, Ariana’s song video ‘Stuck With U” included Dalton in it, and confirmed their relationship.

Then, in this winter in 2020 that when they made public their commitment. In 2021, on May 15 the couple were married in an intimate ceremony.

They kept it as quiet as they could for as long as was possible. According to reports, it was evident that Ariana really loves Dalton.

She also said that she has a special relationship in Dalton she’s never seen in any other man. Dalton was the kind of man Ariana was looking for.

Pandemic Aided The Couple Meet One And Be At Peace With Each Other.

Dalton is one of those who likes to keep things quiet. But, Pandemic helped him get to know the superstar singer calmly.

Despite her fame, Ariana was also able to keep things quiet and, due to the pandemic the singer was able to do so to a certain extent.

After recognizing that Dalton is a special person Ariana decided to take the next step to move into Dalton. However, it was difficult for Dalton to be a Singer to spend her time Dalton.

But , eventually Ariana purchased a home located in the Hollywood Hills which sorted many issues.

Dalton Gomez Net Worth

Dalton has an estimated Net worth of 20 million, according sources from Life & Style.

Dalton has worked as an agent for luxury real estate for the last few years in Beverly Hills with Aaron Kirman Group.

It gave him the opportunity to opportunity to become an accomplished real estate agent.