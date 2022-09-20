Dallas Dupree Young Reveals His Special Encounters With Ralph Macchio And William Zabka On Cobra Kai

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Dallas Dupree Young said he had some “very intuitive conversations” with Ralph Macchio and William Zabka as they gave him the Season 4 layout and Kenny’s character arc. “When I spoke to William Zabka, it was a great environment for me to be in his presence. He was so respectful and so nice. He has this great energy every single day that he comes on set,” Young said.

Young also recalled a touching conversion he had with Macchio and Zabka after filming Kenny’s All Valley tournament fight scene opposite Robby in the final episode of Season 4.[Ralph] watched it and I had no idea he was there. He came up to me and said, ‘Hey kid, I want you to know, you just gave us another season.’ I thought, ‘Oh, I appreciate that. Many Thanks.’ He said, ‘No, really. It was incredible work,” Young recalled. “The same goes for William. He grabbed me and said, ‘That was something special.’ It was great.”

So impressive was Young’s role as Kenny that he transitioned from a recurring character to a series regular in Season 5 of “Cobra Kai” — giving the teenage actor more opportunities to embrace the “hopelessly stuck in the 1980s” humor of Zabka’s Johnny record Lawrence. “Oh, I love it,” Young said, laughing. “The funny thing is that’s literally William in real life – his energy is like that, his humor. He’s so humorous. He’s hilarious in real life, so it definitely plays well on camera.”

All five seasons of Cobra Kai stream exclusively on Netflix.