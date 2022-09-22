CW’s The Flash Is Introducing A New Version Of A Fan-Favorite DC Villain

George “Digger” Harkness, better known as Captain Boomerang, appeared in the pages of DC Comics in 1960, courtesy of creators John Broome and Carmine Infantino. As the name suggests, Harkness became a well-known criminal and villain of the Flash thanks to his skill with boomerangs. In the decades since his arrival, he has repeatedly feuded with DC heroes, appeared in video games and films, and even appeared on the show that originated the aptly titled Arrowverse, “Arrow,” portrayed by Nick E. Tarabay. However, Harkness was killed in Season 5.

Be that as it may, Captain Boomerang isn’t finished in the sprawling small-screen franchise. As announced on September 21, 2022, The 100’s Richard Harmon will play a different version of the villain in The Flash’s ninth season. Harmon will play Owen Mercer – the son of Harkness in the comics – who was recently released from Iron Heights Prison and is determined to keep terrorizing Central City. The character will appear in a recurring capacity on the show, though it’s unknown how many episodes fans will see him wreak havoc (via Deadline).

It’ll be hard to see “The Flash” go after all these years, but if the addition of Richard Harmon as Captain Boomerang is any indication, don’t miss Season 9.