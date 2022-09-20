Cute Executive Officer Season 2 To Arrive Soon! But When? Release Date & More!

The official announcement on Sunday confirmed the arrival of Cute Executive Officer Season 2. Also, there are some cast corrections in the anime’s upcoming season. There were also some staff changes in the anime. It’s not a big change, however. In addition, there were also some hints for the fans in the announcement. But before you move on to anything else, check out the source material information!

Odeko Fuji is the father of the eponymous manga series. It belongs to the comedy genre and started its serialization in January 2018. The Kadokawa publication published the manga in two of its magazines. The first of them was ComicWalker while the second was Curazy Manga. In addition, the manga has also received an anime adaptation, which came out on January 1, 2021. Read the article below for more updates on the next episode!

Cute Executive Officer Season 2: Officially Confirmed!

The official publishers of the eponymous manga have made an announcement regarding the second season of Cute Executive Officer. In addition, the creators plan to expand the transmission range of anime. It seems that the anime is also streamed on various online platforms. The announcement included the new arrivals to the cast for the new episode. First on the list is Yoshine Fudo, who will be a new hire at Kitsune Company.

Ikumi Hasegawa will voice the character of Yoshine in the anime. The other new additions to the cast are Ray Okano and Mugaku Hamaoka. Yui Ogura and Akio Ohtsuka will voice these characters. Ray will be the new child actor in the anime. However, Mugaku will be a foodie who seems familiar with the main cast. Soshina is the new composer for the upcoming season.

What is the plot of the anime?

The story of the anime revolves around the life of Mujina. She’s just a five year old girl. However, she is the CEO of a company called Mujina Company. Besides, there is nothing childish about her life. The activities of her daily life are full of adult deals and contracts. She even goes to parties and does business with her customers.

However, there are some annoying elements in their company. The most prominent of these annoying characters is her secretary. The secretary is a helping hand in Mujina’s every problem, but she is too involved in Mujina’s personal life and her daily activities. The second annoying character is an office worker whose place of birth is a mystery to the boss. There is also an employee whose antics amuse viewers.

The title anime announcement included a statement that the anime will be released early next year. However, it is not clear whether it is the beginning of the New Year or the Japanese New Year. Thus, fans have speculated that the anime will be released either in January or in the spring of next year. It can go either way. Don’t worry, The Anime Daily team will make sure to post the date as soon as it is released. Until then, visit the other articles on the site!