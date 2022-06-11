Cult Character You Are Based On Your Zodiac Sign

The strengths and weaknesses associated with the Libra sign look like a character breakdown created by the writers of “American Horror Story: Cult” to explain how Meadow Wilton (Leslie Grossman) works. The social butterfly of the zodiac, Libras are known for being cooperative, diplomatic and amiable. On the other hand, they can also be indecisive and prone to self-pity. They hate confrontations, but they love holding grudges.

Meadow has been in love with her husband since they were in school. The problem is he’s gay. The only reason they got married is because of a pact they made when they were teenagers. While she’s happy to spend her life with him, he’s really not thrilled about it. She allows him to have an affair once a month, which leaves her lonely and unfulfilled. Instead of bringing it up, she just deals with it. She rarely picks fights with anyone (unless social issues arise) and tends to cooperate with everyone around her. However, as viewers know, all this oppression erupts in a violent killing spree. She tried to be a diplomatic Libra and avoid confrontation, but she gave in to the darker side of her sign and developed a grudge that would consume her.