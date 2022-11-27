CSI Fans Crown Nick Stokes As The Show’s Best Male Investigator

Curious as to which male investigator is the top favorite of the “CSI” fandom, Reddit user u/JayMonster65 conducted a poll on the subject. While one might imagine it could have been close, it was anything but. Of the 201 total ballots, Ray Langston (Laurence Fishburne) landed last with two votes, DB Russell secured 19 votes and Warrick Brown (Gary Dourdan) received 28. Greg Sanders (Eric Szmanda) landed in second place with 38 votes, leaving Nick Stokes with the remaining 114 votes. The numbers — as well as the comments destroying Langston — don’t lie. Stokes is considered the best of the best.

Of the 337 episodes of “CSI,” George Eads portrayed Nick Stokes in a whopping 335 of them. That’s incredibly impressive, and Eads’ decision to stick with the Stokes role for a decade and a half probably went a long way toward making the character such a popular presence. At the same time, it was an interesting experience for him to see so many of his colleagues come and go. “Does it seem strange looking over at Ted [Danson] instead of Billy [Petersen] or Elizabeth [Shue] instead of Gary [Dourdan]? Of course. do i miss the boys Of course. Do I find it better or worse? That’s relative,” Eads shared with CSI Files in 2011.

While the revolving door of “CSI” cast members made the show interesting for George Eads, at least his longevity on the show made Nick Stokes a television icon.