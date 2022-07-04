Crunchyroll’s In/Spectre 2 anime trailer previews new character voices at Anime Expo 2022

Masayuki Muroi and Yuki Onna in In/Spectre Season 2. Credit: Brain’s Base Studio

The second trailer PV for the anime In/Spectre Season 2 has been released, previewing an additional cast of characters.

In/Spectre Season 2 is slated for release in January 2023. The anime was scheduled to premiere in October 2022 but was delayed due to “various circumstances”.

The new season was first announced in November 2020 and a teaser PV released in November 2021 revealed a 2022 premiere. In March 2022 it was announced that the show would air in October 2022, but in May 2022 it was announced that the show has been delayed due to “various circumstances”.

The trailer PV highlights returning and new characters and previews the new characters’ voices. The trailer previews the well-loved Yuki Onna and Masayuki Muroi.

Crunchyroll streamed a subtitled version of the In/Spectre Season 2 anime trailer on its panel at Anime Expo 2022. However, the subtitled version is not available in Asia and some parts of Africa.

Here’s the trailer PV posted by the production team on In/Spectre’s official YouTube channel:

cast and staff

The new cast includes:

Yuki Aoi (Madoka Kaname in Puella Magi Madoka Magica) as Yuki Onna

Makoto Furukawa (Saitama in One Punch Man) will play Masayuki Muroi

Leading actors reprising their roles include:

Akari Kito (Nezuko Kamado in Kimetsu no Yaiba) as Kotoko Iwanaga

Mamoru Miyano (Light Yagami in Death Note) as Kurou Sakuragawa

Keiji Gotoh, best known as the director of Kiddy Grade, returns to direct the second season of In/Spectre at the Brain’s Base studio. Noboru Takagi (Baccano!) is once again in charge of the series’ scripts. Kentarou Matsumoto takes over the roles of character designer and executive animation director from Takatoshi Honda.

More about In/Spectre

The anime In/Spectre, known as Kyoko Suiri in Japan, is based on the novel series of the same name by Kyo Shirodaira with illustrations by Chasiba Katase. The first volume was illustrated by Hiro Kyohara.

Kyo Shirodaira also wrote Zetsuen no Tempest (Blast of Tempest) and Spiral: Suiri no Kizuna (Spiral: Bond of Reasoning).

A manga adaptation with art by Chasiba Katase was also released in April 2015. The manga will be published by Kodansha in Monthly Shonen Magazine along with a digital publication in Shonen Magazine R.

The first season of In/Spectre aired from January to March 2020 with 12 episodes. It was a Crunchyroll co-production and part of the Crunchyroll Originals roster.

For more information on the series, visit the In/Spectre official anime website.