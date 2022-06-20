Crunchyroll’s Fruits Basket -prelude- USA English dub movie review: It’s a good beginning

Fruits Basket Prelude is the end of the Fruits Basket story and the beginning. Credit: Natsuki Takaya.Hakusensha/Fruits Basket Project

Crunchyroll’s Fruits Basket -prelude- USA release date is Jun 25, 2022.

This is a limited run where select theaters in the United States and Canada will be showing the Fruits Basket preview with English dubbing and subtitles on June 25th, 28th and 29th. Tickets are now available.

English dub trailer of the film “Fruit Basket” by Crunchyroll.

Fruits Basket -Prelude- is what the synopsis promises. We see Tohru’s parents meet, fall in love and see the family they start with Tohru.

We see Kyoko befriending a grumpy kitten and sadly reflecting on her death. Everything from animation and music was perfect.

If you watch Fruits Basket season 3 and then the prelude, you would think that it is a longer episode that is not even a fully fleshed out self-contained story. And that’s my biggest complaint.

We don’t see a young Kyoko until 30 minutes into the film because the beginning of Fruits Basket – Prelude – is a highlight of the second half of Season 3. Worse, the ending leaves most of Season 3’s questions unanswered.

The Fruits Basket series as a whole is very dear to me and I will be forever grateful to have an expanded screening to review. I plan to watch Prelude as much as possible before my next obsession comes knocking.

If you haven’t seen the third season yet, expect spoilers.

A key visual for the Fruits Basket Prelude film. Credit: Natsuki Takaya.Hakusensha/Fruits Basket Project

How does true love begin?

At first glance, the story between Kyoko and Kazuma is fraught with problems. Kazuma is a student and teacher at Kyoko’s school, but that doesn’t stop him from taking her to ramen without permission.

All we see is a reflection of Fruits Basket 2019 anime. Kyoko is lashing out because she is lonely and her parents are doing nothing to help her.

Kazuma gives off Shigure vibes, but in a far less toxic way. He has a warped personality that he doesn’t try to fix, but Kazuma values ​​Kyoko and never hurts her.

He likes to tease her and call her “Miss. No-Brows.” He’s only moving after his position as a student teacher has ended.

One of my favorite scenes is when Kyoko is about to be thrown out of her family’s house and Kazuma scolds her parents. But unfortunately this time he also decides to declare that he will marry Kyoko, which upsets her immensely.

The character development is second to none for the time we’re enjoying this couple. Kyoko doesn’t change in five minutes; She studies and does her best to become a better person.

Her fear of being a mother and realizing the pain she has caused her mother makes Kyoko stand out in a way that few anime mothers can. And I’ll never forget how Kazuma calmed her down and said he wanted her child.

Kyoko had doubts about being a good parent, but Kazuma understood and devised a simple plan. They will raise Tohru the way they wish they had been raised, apologize for their mistakes, and hug Tohru as often as they can.

I wish we could have seen more of their happy family, but sadly, Kazuma’s death and how most of his family treated Kyoko and Tohru happened. Also, seeing Kyoko fall apart and throwing away almost everything because of her pain hurts.

But to see her recover and denounce her father was very satisfying. I thought Kyo’s father was bad, but who calls their daughter knowing she’s grieving and telling her not to expect a seat with them?!

He knows of Tohru’s existence, but wants nothing to do with it! This works as Kazuma’s father was more than willing to take care of Tohru while Kyoko recovered.

And we see a grumpy little kitten and her death. The Fruits Basket movie knows how to keep you on your toes.

I wish there was more of the new content to enjoy because the ending hardly counts. Tohru has a ring and Kyo refers to the other Sohmas as “the family”.

Kyo finally sees the Sohmas as his family and he lives a happy life with Tohru a year after the events of Season 3.

Unanswered questions!

Although Fruits Basket -Prelude- is a fantastic start, it also aims to complete the story of Fruits Basket. I do not agree with you. It’s worth learning about Kyoko and Kazuma, but you won’t get answers from the Fruits Basket 2022 movie.

Now I don’t mind if I have to interpret things, but I was hoping for more. I wanted to spend the 88 minutes seeing new things, not a retelling of past events.

Mind you, the scenes in question fit the movie narrative as we see how Kyoko’s past influenced Tohru’s future, but I would have preferred to see Tohru as the mother. A wedding or two would have been nice.

So what questions are still in the air?

How was the curse broken?

Shigure makes a good argument that this is the first time all 13 Zodiac members and their god are alive at the same time. Unfortunately I haven’t found any good references to alternative methods.

No specific circumstances explain why Kurano was the first to become free. Likewise, we’re not given an explanation as to why Momoji became vacant second.

We can argue that Kyo overcame his curse by accepting Tohru’s love and allowing himself to love her back. But if love is the answer, why haven’t the other Zodiacs broken free?

Who changed history?

In Season 1, Shigure tells Tohru how the Zodiac began and we learn about the role of the cat. But that was a lie.

There was no struggle and no betrayal between the rat and the cat. Instead, a lonely god, not wanting to see his friend die, forced the cat into immortality.

Why did the cat have two forms?

The cat did not want to be reincarnated repeatedly to be at the side of the god. But unfortunately, the other Zodiacs didn’t understand the cat’s feelings and believed they had been betrayed.

This alone may have been one of the reasons for the cat’s monster form. And because of the times and the unpredictable way the Zodiac members are born.

It’s possible that a cat was rampaging and had to be caged. And being shunned by those who should have understood her for countless generations may have given the cat her other form.

What happens next?

It would have been nice to see the Sohma family in new surroundings, but it didn’t happen. We get some extra scenes in the credits but most of them seem to be from the anime.

I would have loved to see Yuki, Machi, Akito, and Shigure again, even if it was just for a few minutes. I will buy the Fruits Basket -Prelude- Blu-Ray/DVD as soon as it becomes available.

Do you have any theories about the above questions? Feel free to comment and we’ll talk about all things Fruits Basket and more!