Crunchyroll December 2022 release schedule for Blu-Ray/DVD English dubs announced

Grab My Hero Academia Season 5 Part 2 and rejoice before the My Hero Academia Season 6 release date comes! Credit: Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll has a huge anime library, but sometimes you want to own what you’re watching. Share your favorite series with someone who may not be able to create an account or is debating creating an account.

Finally, there are numerous services to choose from, and some streaming sites share the same content. But if you love a series and want to watch it independently from the internet, nothing beats DVDs and Blu-rays.

And Crunchyroll is about giving fans what they want. So head over to the Crunchyroll site this December and grab some of these titles!

If you can only afford a full series, go for the Limited Edition! Credit: Crunchyroll

December 6, 2022

Crunchyroll launches with a limited edition set! Make sure to check Crunchyroll regularly to stay informed of any changes.

Moushoku Tensei: Unemployed Reincarnation

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation follows Rudy, a 34-year-old underachiever who is run over by a truck. But he is reborn as a baby and decides that his next life will be different.

Determined to seize every opportunity, he acquires friends and magical abilities to aid him. Will Rudy succeed this time?

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Part 1 Limited Edition Blu-ray and DVD includes: an art book, four art cards, a cloth poster and a collector’s box. The special features are: Textless opening and ending songs, promo videos, commercials and a 10-minute voice actor Q&A. Pre-order now for $63.74.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Part 1 Standard Edition Blu-ray and DVD includes non-lyric opening and ending songs, promo videos and commercials. Pre-order now for $48.74.

The case study of Vanitas

The case study of Vanitas revolves around the young vampire Noe, who comes to Paris in search of a cursed magic book. But when he meets his owner, the human doctor Vanitas, he must help him find a cure for the curse that plagues vampires.

Can they save the vampires or will the cursed grimoire be their death?

Available only on Blu-ray, it includes web previews, promo videos, and opening and ending lyrics-free tracks. Pre-order now for $48.74.

December 13, 2022

Exiled from the Heroes’ Party, I chose a quiet life in the country

Banished from the Hero’s Party I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside is about a young man, Red, who, convinced he isn’t needed in the Hero’s Party, moves to the country to find a quiet life as a pharmacist start. But he learns that you can’t run away from your past.

When a beautiful adventuress enters his shop, his quiet life is turned upside down.

Banished from the Hero’s Party I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside: The Complete Series Limited Edition Blu-ray and DVD Includes: One 12×18 Cloth Poster Chibi Sticker Sheet 64 Page Art Book Six Art Cards Banished Hero’s Party I’ve chosen to live a quiet life in the country: Lightning Round, promo videos, commercials, and lyrics-less opening and ending songs. Pre-order now for $63.74.

Banned from the Heroes’ Party, I chose to live the quiet life in the country: Standard Edition Complete Series Blu-ray and DVD includes: promo videos, commercials, and non-lyric opening and closing songs. Pre-order now for $48.74.

Deep Insanity THE LOST CHILD

Deep Insanity THE LOST CHILD takes place in a world where many people fall into comas due to a mysterious illness. But an underground realm under Antarctica was discovered as the origin.

As many enter to find resources and strange creatures, one man is determined to find a cure.

Only available on Blu-ray and includes: promo videos, commercials and opening and ending lyrics without lyrics. Deep Insanity THE LOST CHILD is the first season. Pre-order now for $48.74.

December 20, 2022

Don’t go overboard! The 20th has the most releases!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Entertainment District Arc

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Entertainment District Arc follows Tanjiro and his friends as they volunteer for a mission in the Entertainment District. You’ll meet a new and flashy ally as he hunts down a powerful demon residing in the entertainment district.

No special features are listed and it is only available on Blu-ray. However, you can pre-order it now for $48.74.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Part 2

My Hero Academia Season 5 Part 2 is filled with explosions as Deku, Bakugo and Shoto train under Endeveaor for their work studies. Endeavor tries to come to terms with being the new hero and father number one.

As our favorite villains struggle to get back on their feet, a new threat emerges to challenge them. And they don’t care who they have to defeat to achieve their goals!

My Hero Academia: Season 5 Part 2 Limited Edition includes: 64-page hardcover artbook featuring cast interviews My Villian Academia embroidered patch Ochaco acrylic keychain My Hero Academia Season 5: Villain Lightning Round, OVA 1: HLB, OVA 2: Laugh! As if you’re in hell promo video and lyricsless opening and closing songs. Pre-order now for $63.74.

My Hero Academia: Season 5 Part 2 Standard Edition includes: My Hero Academia Season 5: Villian Lighting Round, OVA 1: HLB, OVA 2: Laugh! As if you’re in hell promo video and lyricsless opening and closing songs. Pre-order it for $48.74; Both editions are available on Blu-ray and DVD.

Requiem of the Rose King Part 1

Requiem of the Rose King Part 1 takes us back to the War of the Roses in England. Richard’s father, the Duke of York, intends to take over the crown and Richard wants that to happen.

But Richard has a secret, and the Lanchester House won’t make it easy for him.

Only available on Blu-ray and includes: Special Promo Videos, Character Promo Videos, Promo Videos and a Closing Song without lyrics. Pre-order now for $48.74.

Scarlet Nexus season 1 part 2

Scarlet Nexus: Season 1 Part 2 attempts to answer questions from Part 1. Who controls the others and why? Yuito and Kasane’s hunt takes them across time and space to a 2,000-year-old man.

Will knowing the truth make things easier, or are they doomed?

Only available on Blu-ray and includes: promo videos, opening and closing songs without lyrics. Pre-order now for $48.74.

December 27, 2022

Just because Christmas is over doesn’t mean you can’t give someone or yourself a present. And both are only available on Blu-ray.

She declared herself the Sage’s Disciple: The Complete Season

Sakimori tested his famous VRMMO character Danblf’s appearance only to wake up in-game the next day! And to complicate things even more, it’s in a girl’s body?!

He walks past Mira and has to convince people that he is the missing magician’s apprentice and find out how he ended up like that.

It comes with: She Professed Herself Looking for More Wise Men, The Wise Man Who Creates Happiness, The Wise Man of Bonds, The Wise Man of Updates, Promo Videos, Textless Opening and Closing Songs. Preorder for $48.74.

Seven Days War

Seven Days War is the only film on this list and the cheapest at $26.24 for pre-order. It begins with the last camping trip Chiyo takes with her friends.

And Mamoru’s last chance to tell her how he feels when the group finds a child in need. Mamoru decides to lead a resistance against the immigration officers. It only comes with promo videos.