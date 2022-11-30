Crown Prince Victory! Release Date & Plot

Dreaming about the deceased family member is not a problem, but believing that they are still alive counts in trouble. The same happened with cult leader Cheon Yoo Jong. He lives a life following the order of his late brother, which has already created chaos. Well, he had a difficult childhood that had corrupted his mind and now he didn’t know what was right for him. But everything will change in Nano Machine Chapter 133. Read on to find out more.

The upcoming chapter will focus on the crown prince’s victory and how he will manage to deal with the cult. He has made an effort to prove his worth. But the sect leader has repeatedly underestimated him. In the following chapter, however, the situation will be different. Apart from that, the crown prince receives a crucial piece of information that leads him to solve the riddle.

Nano Machine Chapter 133: What will happen next?

The coming chapter will pick up where it left off. The Crown Prince defeated the cult leader and saved him from the aftermath of the divine blood reversal gathering technique. But during that fight he discovered the main culprit behind Jong’s condition. The Crown Prince cornered him to interrogate him. There he will learn that the traitor did not belong to their clan.

He wanted to destroy the heavenly demon clan and had worked to destroy it from within. The person was the one who manipulated the cult leader to destroy the heavenly demon’s library. He also wanted to destroy all six small and large clans. After learning the truth, the crown prince will order the great guardian to treat him. Meanwhile, Jong returns to his normal self and mourns his loss.

A short summary!

The 132nd chapter of Nano Machine opened when the cult leader once again used the Divine Blood Reversal technique, despite knowing that its aftermath would be dangerous. This happened to him. He forgot everything, especially his wife and child. The cult leader passed out in the middle of the war before the great guardian came to wake him up. He revealed that their enemy had retreated and they could now leave the place. Cheon Yoo Jong then saw a ghost of his deceased stepbrother Yu Jung. He asked Jong to focus on his clan as he needed to correct him.

Jung corrupted Jong’s mind and began living with him. Since then, the cult leader felt he had to correct the clan and balance the cult. The scene soon shifted to the present, where Jong once again attempted to use the Divine Blood Reversal technique. He was determined to kill everyone in the clan, believing them to be traitors. However, the crown prince saved everyone from Jong’s wrath. He later used electrical energy to heal Jong. His attempt was successful and he managed to rescue their cult leader, learning that everyone just wanted to protect him. They did not see him as a burden that relieved the crown prince.

Now everything is in the hands of the crown prince. He must change everything and make their clan stronger than ever. But is it the end of Jong's era? You will learn it in Chapter 133 of Nano Machine, which will be released on December 2nd, 2022. You can get it on the Naver Webtoon and Kakao pages.