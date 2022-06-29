Crown Prince Goes On A Quest! Release Date

advertisement

Nano Machine Chapter 112 will finally reveal the mystery behind this attack. Well, the demonic cult leader and his guest enjoyed the party as they found out about strange things going on in their palace. The crown prince set out to deal with the hypnosis affair and later learned that things were far more dangerous than they seemed. Somehow, however, he managed to deal with the situation all by himself.

Now in the 112th chapter the right guard will ask the Lord to let him go and see the situation near the vault. But he will find something terrible there and wonder how the crown prince knows about the black sword. Later Lord will visit the place. The guests will be surprised and await the verdict. In the meantime, the Crown Prince will ask Lord’s permission. Read on to learn more about what happens next.

Nano Machine Chapter 112: What will happen next?

The crown prince of the demonic cult used his deadliest sword technique to defeat and slay the master of the Sahin Razorfist. However, he is amazed and wonders why he wants to burn the ancient and precious treasure of the demonic cult. Soon Lord appears at the spot and finds some burned books. He begins to wonder why they need to burn these books and how someone related to Blade God would know about the demonic cult’s treasures and their sword techniques.

Meanwhile, everyone will be waiting in a banquet hall of a demonic cult for the Lord’s return. The crown prince thinks someone on her guest list betrayed her. It will be tricky for the guests, because it remains unclear how things will continue now. Also, the crown prince will soon connect the dots and ask the demonic lord to let him handle this situation. He will go to the Palace of the Blade God to find answers. Meanwhile, one of her guests will find himself vulnerable when these guards used her to reach the demonic palace.

A short summary!

Previously in Nano Machine Chapter 111, everyone gathered at the demonic academy’s large martial arts training ground. The left guard eventually got there and told the demonic cult lord that the enemies were in the library. But shortly afterwards he collapsed due to internal injuries. So Lord decided to fight the enemy alone. But one of his guards stopped him and asked him to rest as he was not healed from his internal injuries.

Lord ordered the elders of the 4th and 10th councils to go with the watchman. Later, the rest of the Wardens headed towards the library and the Head Warden saw the Vice Lord using demonic swordsmanship. He saw the black sword and wondered how Vice-Lord knew about this sword technique. Soon after, the demon lord arrived and saw his enemy lying on the ground. He asked his right hand guardian how they defeated him. So he replied that the Vice Lord had already defeated him when he arrived. Meanwhile, Vice-Lord wondered if the sentinel had seen everything or what he must do next.

Nano Machine follows a weekly release pattern. So Chapter 112 will be released on June 29, 2022. The Crown Prince will go on a quest to find some answers. But will he find her or end up fighting new enemies?