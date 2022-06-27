Critics Hold Nothing Back In Their Spiderhead Reviews

“Spiderhead” currently has a score of 54 on Metacritic, indicating that the critical response has been generally mediocre. While reviewers have cited a number of reasons the film may not live up to its potential, numerous critics agreed that its source material — a short story by acclaimed author of speculative fiction George Saunders — is the superior narrative of its story.

For example, a review of “The Mary Sue” is titled “Netflix’ ‘Spiderhead’ Sucks the Life Out of a Beautifully Odd Short Story.” In it, author and self-confessed Saunders fan Julia Glassman accuses the film of removing some horrifying and borderline material from the original story, ultimately twisting its meaning.

In a review for The Atlantic, writer David Sims highlighted the film’s ending as a particularly egregious perversion of its source material. “Saunders’ short story has a somber and introspective ending that might not have translated well on screen. But the alternative the writers choose is an overly simplistic plot,” he wrote.

Peter Debruge made a similar point in a review for Variety, claiming, “When you’re familiar with the short story, it all feels bad.” In addition, he found the film’s sense of logic completely implausible and its aesthetics inappropriate for its content.

So overall, these reviewers shared similar but different reviews of Spiderhead, but agreed that the Saunders short story is preferable to the Netflix film.