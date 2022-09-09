Critics Are All Saying The Same Thing About Barbarian’s Disturbing Scares

Horror movies have long been a juicy source of social commentary. From the cautionary tale romance gone awry in Fresh to Jordan Peele’s more famous Get Out, human nature offers a wide range of topics for discussion. Zach Cregger gets on the commentary train, much to the delight of many critics. “Barbarian” is a story told from the female perspective, and it’s a terrifying one. Tess is at Keith’s mercy and unsure of his intentions. Although he puts on a good show trying to make her comfortable in an odd situation, all of his gestures are imbued with female-specific fears of men. And that’s the disturbing thing about the film – that everyday occurrences can end fatally.

“Cregger also crafted a scathing satire, cleverly crafted into the story of male violence against women, the way it has historically continued behind closed doors, and the way the suffering it endures.” have inflicted creeps into the light. ‘ wrote Trace Sauveur for The Austin Chronicle. But for those who find social comments aren’t enough, they’re still in for a wild ride. The Wrap’s Simon Abrams commented on how effective “Barbarian” is in this genre. “‘Barbarian’ regularly causes you to lose your guard because it brings you disbelief suspended all the time, and it ends up being just as annoying and mean as it needs to be,” Abrams enthuses.

If you’re in the mood for horror this season, buckle up.