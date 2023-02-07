Criminal Minds’ Matthew Gray Gubler Has Tried His Hand At Other Forms Of Storytelling

In 2019, Matthew Gray Gubler wrote and illustrated a picture book for children called Rumple Buttercup: A Story of Bananas, Belonging, and Being Yourself. In conjunction with his release, the Barnes & Noble blog published an interview with Gubler in which the new writer gave an insight into his creative output outside of acting. In response to a question about how acting and directing might have influenced his work on Rumple Buttercup, Gubler outlined how he feels about the broader art of storytelling.

“It’s funny, I’ve been very fortunate to do a lot of different ‘things’ in life,” he said. “I’m a storyteller – sometimes I use a camera, sometimes my face, sometimes a microphone, and sometimes melted crayons. At the end of the day, it’s just different tentacles wiggling from the same crazy octopus.”

Gubler elaborated on the forms of self-expression he practices in an interview published on his author’s Medium page. During this discussion, Gubler mentioned that he particularly enjoys skateboarding and making mockumentaries. He also recalled a time when he was performing magic for children in Las Vegas. As a storyteller and artist, Gubler is capable of far more than his filmography would suggest, encompassing a wide variety of personal and professional interests.