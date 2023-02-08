Criminal Minds Fans Have A Sense Of Humor About The Most Unrealistic Episode

Discussing this episode on the r/criminalminds subreddit in a thread hyperbolically titled “the most unrealistic episode…” u/samclops posited an amusingly concrete and informed criticism of The Good Earth. Obviously, this factual inaccuracy was no small matter for the users below.

“The perpetrator used the victims as fertilizer, in [Oregon], but the footage shows growing tomatoes. The episode takes place just before Halloween. No way are your tomatoes growing in the Northwest at the end of October? This is by no means a fall harvest…” Surprisingly, several others had the same issue with the episode, with another user exclaiming, “FINALLY SOMEONE ELSE WHO WAS ALSO WATCHING IT. IT’S TOO COLD FOR TOMATOES, MUCH LESS FOR THESE BIG HEIRLOOMS.”

“No, no, you’re missing the point,” joked u/VisibleCoat995. “Of course, humans are super fertilizers that make anything grow anytime!” Reading this endless and obviously good-natured ripping of Criminal Minds’ seasonal slip brings back memories of some of the show’s most ridiculous storylines.