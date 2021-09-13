The White House made Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for all health care workers. The decision comes when the United States is observing a spike in Covid-19 cases.

The step is intended to increase vaccination rates in the US.

Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate For All Health Care Workers

The health care workers that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding must get their vaccine shots, The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced.

The US Department of Health and Human Services Secretary said the unvaccinated health care workers pose a threat to patient health and safety.

Health care workers are welcoming this decision and emphasize the importance of getting vaccinated. But it may pose a workforce shortage amid the increasing Covid-19 hospitalizations.

The Chief executive of the National Rural Health Association said; this could lead to an unintended danger to the rural hospitals.

He added, “ reluctance of most health care workers to get vaccinated can lead to staff shortage in the rural hospitals.” He calls it a significant concern.

The White House announced on Thursday that vaccination is mandatory for all health care workers. Several hospitals have already implemented the vaccine mandate for health care workers.

Houston Methodist was one of the first hospitals to impose such restrictions. The hospital lost 153 workers, as they were either terminated or resigned after the vaccination requirement.

Handling the loss of workers in urban health systems can be easier but rural hospitals do not have the flexibility to adjust such losses.

On 18 August, The Biden administration announced that nursing homes must get their staff vaccinated. He added that the Federal funding; would be canceled for the nursing homes that will not follow the rule. And its impact can be seen. There is progress in the number of vaccinated staff in nursing homes.

Mark Parkinson, President & CEO of AHCA and NCAL said the announcement encouraged the staff to take their shots. The vaccination rates rose from 61% to 64% in nursing homes. The possibility of staff members leaving facilities also seems low.

AHCA & NCAL’s June report showed that most nursing homes lost their key workers last year due to vaccine mandates. A large number of health care workers were quitting their jobs due to vaccination mandates.

Parkinson said the health care workers who are quitting jobs because of the vaccine requirement would need to undergo COVID testing in any institution they choose to work.

The administration has tried to leave loopholes in the policy to ensure minimum fallout.

The White House asked all the companies with more than 100 workers to mandate vaccination, or they are required to conduct weekly testing. It will make sure that the most number of people get the vaccine shot.

Apart from a good policy, it is necessary to address the problem of shortage of staff workers.