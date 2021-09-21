New research published by the Disease Control and Prevention Centers on Friday has shown that the Moderna vaccine continues to be very effective.

Covid Racial Disparities Affect Children

During the five-month study period from March to August, the most effective vaccines for Moderna recipients were 93 percent, preventing people from hospitalizations due to COVID among people without any compromises. The efficiency of Pfizer was 88 percent overall and 71 percent for Johnson and Johnson.

The effectiveness of Pfizer decreased from 91 percent to 77 percent after 120 days of the study period, while the efficiency of Moderna did not decline equally. Initial efficiency decreased with Moderna by only 93% to 92%.

“Although these real-world data indicate some variation in the levels of vaccine protection, any FDA approved or approved vaccines of COVID19 provide significant protection from COVID19,” concluded the researchers.

The report was released hours before an FDA committee decided not to recommend booster shots for people with Pfizer vaccines, except for elderly people and those whose immune systems were compromised.

A new report from the Kaiser Family Foundation on Thursday shows that racial disparities in adults are sharply affected by the pandemic, as they face disproportionate rates of infection and hospitalization, additional vaccination obstacles, and increased threats to mental, social, and academic growth.

Research shows that, although there is a lower testing rate, the report shows that Black, Hispanic and Asian children are significantly more likely to be infected.

Hispanic and American Indians and Alaska Indian children, followed by native Hawaiians and other Pacific islanders and Black children, also experienced higher rates of hospitalization, the report stated.

The pandemic affected especially Hispanic and Black children’s mental, social and academic growth, the KFF said. It also stated that the Black and Hispanic parents are “more likely to say that their household has experienced disruption in the last year due to childcare needs and that the disruption has had a significant impact on the finances and stress of their families.”



The report highlights the absence of data on vaccine rates among children by race and race. But the available data show racial inequalities, including white children with higher rates of vaccination than Black children.

The report also states that Black and Hispanic parents, compared to white parents, are more susceptible to concerns about access to vaccine barriers.

Pfizer Kid’s Testing; NYC Moves to Weekly Tests

According to many experts, the U.S. Covid19 pandemic could exceed the death rate of the 1918 influenza pandemic on Monday, a major step after the arrival of vaccines.

The USA will reduce the rules on entry of vaccinated UK and European Union passengers, which could stimulate a rebound in transatlantic travel. The vaccine is safe and produced a strong antibody response in small children in a broad-scale trial, according to their partner, BioNTech Se. In addition, adult foreigners will also need to be fully vaccinated to enter the country.

The demand of the Union came after Manhattan’s Special Education School P.S. 79 was forced to shut down. The city officials said Friday, with 16 cases confirmed on 16 September, all the positive cases were among staff members. According to the City Department of Education, 77 classrooms have been closed and 60 more have been partially closed. According to the Education Ministry, since schools opened on 13 September, 445 classrooms have been closed.