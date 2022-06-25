Could The Umbrella Academy End With Season 4?

As of this writing, Netflix hasn’t decided to give The Umbrella Academy a Season 4 renewal. However, in a recent interview with The Wrap, series showrunner Steve Blackman revealed that he believes a fourth season is all the show needs to complete its story. “I think at a certain point I’m not sure where we would go after Season 4,” Blackman said.

In the same interview, while not revealing the details of his pitch for The Umbrella Academy season 4, Blackman told The Wrap, “My plan for the next year is to not keep stepping on the same ground that we had before . It’s challenging to find a new way to subvert this story and I think we have an idea how to do that, but I think by the time we get to season 4 it would be a great ending for that run of the series. The Umbrella Academy showrunner added, “I’m not saying I couldn’t do more [seasons]but you know, I think that would be very satisfying for the audience, four seasons.”

In other words, The Umbrella Academy could very well end with its fourth season. Of course, that’s assuming it even gets a Season 4 renewal from Netflix. If so, then it seems like season 4 of The Umbrella Academy could bring the show’s story to a satisfying conclusion, as Blackman believes.

Whether that actually happens remains to be seen, but there’s no denying that there are many unanswered questions from The Umbrella Academy Season 3 that still need to be resolved. We hope Blackman and company get a chance to do just that.