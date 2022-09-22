Cosmic Fantasy Collection release date on Switch, soundtrack, merch, and key visual revealed

Saya, Yuu, Van, and Rim’s character designs couldn’t be ’90s. Photo credit: Telenet Japan/Edia Co.,Ltd.

The classic PC engine series – Cosmic Fantasy – will finally make its way to the Nintendo Switch. Edia recently announced that a collection consisting of the first two titles will be re-released in Japan on December 15, 2022.

The two titles in question are Cosmic Fantasy: Adventure Boy Yuu and Cosmic Fantasy 2: Adventure Boy Van.

The first title was released exclusively for the PC Engine CD-ROM in Japan in 1990. And the sequel was released in 1991 in Japan for the PC Engine CD-ROM and in 1992 in North America for the TurboGrafx CD. Working Designs, the legendary but defunct American publisher of JRPGs, published the latter.

But wait a minute, weren’t those same tracks re-released on the Sega CD in 1992? Indeed, but as Cosmic Fantasy Stories. Also, the Sega CD Edition has improved graphics, music and several gameplay differences.

However, the entire series consists of four games created by Kazuhiro Ochi, who also worked on Mobile Suit Gundam and numerous other animes. Shin-Nihon Laser Soft developed the series, while Telenet Japan handled publishing duties.

Cosmic Fantasy’s in-game cinematics are impressive for an early ’90s title. Photo credit: Telenet Japan/Edia Co.,Ltd.

What Cosmic Fantasy Extras will be available?

The re-release of Edia will have a regular version priced at 7,480 yen (about US$52) and a limited edition priced at 14,080 yen (US$98). The limited edition also includes the original soundtrack, which you can listen to below:

Acrylic stands featuring characters from Cosmic Fantasy will be available. Will those die-hard fans of the series be satisfied, or should they release PVC figures instead? If it were up to us, we would choose the latter. But given that this is such a niche re-release, we understand why they went down the cheaper and less risky route.

These slightly bold acrylic stands feature the heroines of Cosmic Fantasy: Rim & Saya. Photo credit: Edia Co.,Ltd.

The colorful and stunning key visual has been unveiled

We want our key visuals to be vibrant and full of color, so we’re happy with the results shown below. Well, we know the character designs seem dated, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. The 90’s was a decade of anime excellence and when the medium started to have a significant impact on the western world.

The key visual of the upcoming Cosmic Fantasy Collection features characters from the first two games in the series. Photo credit: Telenet Japan/Edia Co.,Ltd.

And yes, this sci-fi game series is also available as an OVA (Original Video Animation) titled: Cosmic Fantasy: Ginga Mehyou no Wana. It came out as a single episode in 1994 – but it’s not particularly good – so it’s probably not worth chasing.

Nyan is one of those characters that players grow to love as the adventure progresses. Photo credit: Telenet Japan/Edia Co.,Ltd.

But the games are fun and already have cult status. Edia has announced an English version but has yet to confirm a release date or the possibility of other platform versions. Hopefully there’s enough demand to justify more console releases. Stay tuned!