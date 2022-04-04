Coraline Age Rating, Check Coraline Parent Guide and Age Rating Here

Coraline age rating

The MPAA classified Coraline PG for thematic elements, frightening images, some language and salacious humor. Coraline’s fascinating universe is full of strange characters, terrible incidents and dangerous situations for the young heroine. For example, a plush doll works as an extradimensional spy. Coraline crawls through a hidden door into this alternate reality where the characters have beady eyes and morph into grotesquely twisted figures. Because of this, Coraline was rated PG.

Coraline parenting guide

Parents should be aware of these facts before allowing their children to watch the film. In addition, Coraline, listed below,

It contains light sexual content and nudity.

Coraline’s father points to his buttocks.

Mild violence is depicted in the film.

Once Coraline throws a cat at the other mother.

Throughout the film, a cat kills two rats.

There’s no blood or violence initially, but it may not be reassuring to some viewers.

There is a slight swearing.

The film is quite disturbing.

This movie is known for being terrifying and it will scare and terrify both adults and children.

Is Coraline suitable for children?

After 9pm it’s safe for the kids. Coraline contains some scary content, although most of it depends on the child’s inclination rather than their development. It’s probably safe for 95 percent of children ages 9 to 12. If the kid in question is one of the 5% who might be into the scarier stuff, chances are you’ll know that by the time you step inside.

Coraline story

Coraline is bored and ignored by her parents after moving into an old house. Then she discovers a secret door with a walled-up tunnel. She crosses the aisle at night and finds a parallel world where everyone has buttons instead of eyes, compassionate parents, and all their fantasies come true. When the other mother invites Coraline to stay in her world forever, the girl refuses, discovering that the parallel reality she is trapped in is just a ploy to seduce her.

Coraline overview