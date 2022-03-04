Confused!! Who Is the Scarlet Witch Variant in “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness”? Ashley Olsen, Elizabeth Olsen’s sister?

Have you seen Elizabeth Olsen’s sister Ashley Olsen in the Doctor Strange Trailer in the Multiverse of Madness? The first two trailers for this Marvel Cinematic Universe flick provide a lot of information.

Recently, fans have been scrutinising trailers and discovering more surprise elements than they think. It has been revealed that Elizabeth Olsen’s sister Ashley Olsen has appeared in the film as a version of Elizabeth’s character.

“Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness”? Ashley Olsen, Elizabeth Olsen’s Sister?

Fans are ecstatic after discovering her sister as a Scarlet Witch version.

Marvel Studios primarily produced two trailers, both of which have numerous intriguing elements. The primary problem with Multiverse of Madness is that it’s impossible to tell which of the characters in the trailers are varieties.

Elizabeth Olsen’s character is the clearest example of this. Wanda Maximoff, played by Elizabeth Olsen, has a moment in the trailer in which she confronts her identical version, who is clothed in regular clothes.

Fans recognised this version as Elizabeth Olsen’s sister Ashley Oslen, a well-known American fashion designer, businesswoman, and former actress.

She is now back in the spotlight as a stand-in for her younger sister, Elizabeth Olsen.

Variants from “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” have gotten a lot of attention on social media. Fans are perplexed by the variations of Stephen Strange and the Scarlet Witch.

Many fans are thrilled to see Mary Kate Olsen reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff or Scarlet Witch. However, it is unknown if Elizabeth Olsen or her sisters Asley Oslen or Mary Kate Olsen played the other version of Scarlet Witch.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s debut. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released in the United States on May 6, 2022 by Marvel Studios.