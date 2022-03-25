Confused!! Do You Think Konosuba Is Going To Announce A New Anime Or A Film?

Has Konosuba season 3 and the movie that accompanied it thrown you off? A new Konosuba anime has recently been announced. However, it’s unclear if this is for the upcoming season or a movie.

Do You Think Konosuba Is Going To Announce A New Anime Or A Film?

Because of the confirmation of Konosuba, many fans are perplexed. Konosuba season 3 has been confirmed, and many fans are eager to see how many light novel volumes it will feature.

Take a look at the following sections if you’re curious about the answers to any of these queries. After that, we’ll learn more about Konosuba season 3 and find out if that’ll be a TV show or a movie.

How Soon Is Konosuba’s Third Season Or Movie?

The storey of Kazuma Sato, a Japanese shut-in who meets Goddess Aqua, is told in the comic isekai anime Konosuba. Many fantasy themes are intertwined with his post-death encounter with the Goddess and subsequent reincarnations.

Kazuma has been reincarnated into an MMORPG-like environment where she must battle the Demon King. Despite this, Kazuma’s fractured party has numerous difficulties when visiting the monarch because to their friendships with “forgetful aqua,”

“the explosion-obsessed mage Megumin,” and “the sadistically despondent Darkness.” First and second seasons of Konosuba focused on the character’s journey, and the movie was a continuation of that storey.

As a result, many people are unsure of what Konosuba’s next season or movie will be. Episodes from the 2016 and 2017 seasons have been ordered for a third season.

Volumes 1 to 2 of the Konosuba anime were shown in the first season, while volumes 3 and 4 were shown in the second season. The sixth volume was adapted for the screen.

What will happen next? The sixth volume of the light novel will be depicted in the film or television series to be announced next season. It’s possible, but there’s no proof. According to rumours, Konosuba season 3 will begin with the publication of the novel’s next volume.

The Release Date For Konosuba Season 3

Season 3 of Konosuba has yet to be officially announced. As far as a premiere date or any other details, Konosuba simply confirmed the existence of a new anime project.

Konosuba season 3 is likely to be released in 2023, and there is no likelihood of it being released this year. The final take will be available after a minimum of 12 months of development.

“Princess Connect!!” is now being worked on by Takaomi Kanasaki, the director of Konosuba. The second season of “Dive” has begun. In other words, Konosuba should be out next year.

The Story Of Konosuba Season 3 And Its Main Players

There are numerous characters in this fantasy anime series, and many of them appear in both the first and second seasons as well as the feature films.

As a result, fans can expect the cast to remain the same for the next third season. The following is a list of the film’s principal players and supporting players:

Kazuma- Jun Fukushima

Aqua- Amamiya Ten

Megumin- Rie Takahashi

Dakness- Ai Kayano

Yun Yun- Aki Toyosaki

READ MORE: