Confirmed For October! Release Date & Manga Details

advertisement

In the past five years, the anime world hadn’t seen such an explosive performance as Spy X Family. Even Adult Swim’s stats confirm that this anime has generated revenue that no other show has been able to generate in the past. But then all good things must come to an end. The same goes for this show. The pilot excursion ended this week. Now the release of Spy X Family Season 2 is coming. And for the most part it got the green light! So here’s everything you need to know about the announcement.

To be precise, Spy X Family Season 2 is not the sequel to the anime. Instead, the anime is just an extension of the first part of Season 1. It was announced well in advance that the season would be a divided coup. Thus, the release date is already publicly known.

Spy X Family Season 2: Official Announcement!

The official Spy X Family Twitter and website were among the first pages to announce that the anime’s split court would be coming after a bit of a hiatus. Fans had hoped that the second part would start right after episode 12. The latest announcement brought the first trailer of the second season of Spy X Family. The teaser revealed that the next mission will be about stopping the terrorist bombing raids.

What will happen next from the manga?

The last episode of Part, Spy X Family Episode 12 was “Penguin Park”. As a result, Loid took his family on a picnic. The day at the Berlint Aquarium was a healing trip in itself. It was one of the funniest endings to a wonderful season. And now the next part is about the entry of one of the strongest villains of the season. The man has every reason and will to bring down the westerners.

The first step of the mission is to destroy some of the important landmarks with a bomb attack. However, Loid and the other agents would find out about it. So they find a way to deal with that planning. It will be interesting to see what comes next in Spy X Family Season 2.

Spy X Family Season 2 Release Date

Fans were expecting the anime to continue the second cour right after the first cour ended. But it turns out that the second part will start with a little break. As announced by Netflix and the companies associated with the show, the second part is just around the corner. Spy X Family Season 2 will be released in October 2022 fall. But the final release date is still pending.

We’ll be sure to update this section as more information becomes available. Finally, keep an eye on The Anime Daily for more information on it.