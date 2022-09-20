Confirmed For 2023! Final Release Date & More To Know

Romance and fantasy fans would be happy to know that their favorite text is getting a sequel soon. Yes, we’re talking about Girlfriend Girlfriend Season 2. Just this week, the anime got the green light for Season 2. The show’s official website and production company revealed the news to fans. Additionally, the rest of the internet was teased with new images and the same messages. So, without taking up much of your time, here’s everything you need to know about the series’ release and renewal.

This anime, better known as Kanojo mo Kanojo, is inspired by the manga of the same name. Hiroyuki is the author of the text that advances the story each week. The first season came out in 2021. And the fans are desperately waiting for the next one.

Girlfriend Girlfriend Season 2: Official Announcement!

The news comes from the anime’s official website, which announced the renewal of the second season. Once the website confirmed the arrival, production company Studio Tezuka also gave the green light for the same announcement. In addition, the other social media platforms also shared the update with fans. Girlfriend Girlfriend Season 2 is renewed after a brief announcement of less than a year. Therefore, fans are very excited to see their favorite story on the screens.

What will happen in Season 2?

Girlfriend Girlfriend season 2 will be an exciting celebration given the fantastic cliffhanger in the season 1 finale. At the end of last season, Nagisa made the decision that she wasn’t going to hold back. So now even she was competing for the position of Naoya’s girlfriend. Season 2 is all about that rivalry. Both ladies will enter a cutthroat contest to see who can take the bet.

Rika also becomes part of Naoya’s circle of friends. So she will also take part in this competition. The entire season will feature little anecdotes from Saki Saki and Nagisa and how they are willing to do anything to become an older friend.

At the time of writing, the Season 2 release date has not been confirmed. The creators will keep fans waiting for some time before announcing the final date. Fans are hoping the season will be extended sometime in spring 2023. However, we will be sure to update this section as more information becomes available. So keep an eye on The Anime Daily for regular updates only here.