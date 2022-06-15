Confirmation Of A Major Big Brother Season 24 Rumor Will Have Fans Pumped

For the 24th season of “Big Brother,” fans will definitely be able to see the new houseguests move in live (via CinemaBlend). It won’t be a pre-taped episode, but those on the west coast in the Pacific time zone will be slightly delayed. The announcement made no clear statements about when the camera feeds will go live after the premiere. That means eager fans will have to hit the refresh keys on their keyboards for an unknown number of hours if they’re to relive those treasured first moments of the behind-the-scenes drama. The live feed will be available via the Paramount+ streaming service.

Now that the cat is out of the bag, there’s a lot of hype out there on Twitter, especially from fans like @Jxff4y who are impatiently awaiting the brand new cast. However, some viewers have trouble getting upset. On Reddit, viewers like u/BBSuperFan98 are already anticipating disappointment, lamenting: “Of course I’ll still watch the season and see the whole thing through… but after the rush and thrill of BBCAN10, all I know is that the US will.” never compare.” Will this fresh-faced new cast change things for the franchise? You can tune in and find out July 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET for the live move-in special or later on Paramount+.