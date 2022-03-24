Confirmation Has Been Received!! In The Spring Of 2022, Kingdom Season 4 Will Be Released

Kingdom fans, be excited. We’ve got some exciting news for you. Kingdom’s fourth season will premiere in the spring of 2022.

In The Spring Of 2022, Kingdom Season 4 Will Be Released

It has been confirmed by the show’s producers that the fourth season would premiere on April 9, 2022. Hulu and NHK General will broadcast the series at midnight in Japan.

So, anime aficionados, are you looking forward to the next fourth season?

A Tour Of The Kingdom’s History

First, let’s take a look back at what’s happened thus far in the series. It’s all about Xin, a war orphan who aspires to become one of the greatest generals in the heavens. From a war orphan to the leader of the King’s army, Xin’s journey is depicted in the series.

We saw King Ying Zheng’s ambition of uniting China come true in Kingdom’s third season, as Xin and the Qin army marched into battle. However, King Zheng’s goal is not realised, and instead his country, the state of Qin, is devastated for the first time.

Who Knows What Will Happen In The Fourth Season Of Kingdom?

Kingdom’s creators have posted a teaser and trailer for Season 4 on YouTube, offering fans a sneak peek at what’s to come. It’s safe to say that Season 4 will pick up just where Season 3 left off, with the Conspiracy in the Court arc.

Season 4 will explore what happened to Qin after the Coalition Army left and China experienced the most epic battle it has ever known.

The second prince of Qin, Sei Kyuo, will make his appearance in the upcoming season. ‘I’m Next,’ declares a poster of Sei Kyuo that was produced by the series’ producers. As a result, we may expect to see a lot of new characters in season 4.

Where Can I Find Out How Many Episodes There Are In Kingdom?

If you haven’t seen the show yet, don’t be alarmed. We’re here to help you along the way. The first season of Kingdom began in 2012, therefore there have been three seasons so far. Episodes in the first season of Kingdom clock in at 38.

There were 39 episodes in the second season, which broadcast on September 15, 2013. Kingdom’s third season was released in 2020, six years after the second. In the third season, there are a total of 26 episodes. The length of each episode is between 45 and 55 minutes. Hulu is a good place to view the show.

