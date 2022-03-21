The Harry Potter alum made an odd comment about his relationship with his former co-star and girlfriend Erin Darke on Today With Hoda and Jenna on March 17.

A decade has passed, and it’s still going strong. “It’s been a long since you’ve been in love. Are you happy?” asks Jenna to Daniel. Since 2012, the two have been together.

Two years ago, they made their first public appearance together as a couple at the Tony Awards. Daniel revealed their connection in an interview after the actress kept it under wraps for nearly two years.

A Bizarre Comment Made By Daniel Radcliffe About Erin Darke Was Dealt With Diplomatically By Him

“Yeah! How long have you been dating Erin? I mean, we’ve been together for about 10 years, I suppose,” Daniel quipped, making a lighthearted remark. Even after all these years, it’s still going. It’s a significant deal that the pair has been together for a decade.

“You just never know.” You have to ask,” says co-host Maria Shriver in the background.

It’s possible that Daniel might have answered no here, and he thanked him for bringing it up.

Both Hoda and her co-star Maria, in a funny exchange, inquired once more about Yes, I’m pleased to hear that! And there are moments when you just don’t know.”

“Yeah! “, Daniel exclaimed with a giggle. “You just never know.” After an absence of eight years, the couple reemerged on the red carpet on Monday. They were last spotted together at the 2014 Tony Awards. An actor, 32, and his lover, also an actress, surprised an audience for the first time in many years. During the premiere of Daniel’s new film, ‘The Lost City,’ the couple was spotted together.

Daniel Radcliffe joins Channing Tatum, Sandra Bullock, and Brad Pitt in the action/all-star comedy’s lineup. The following is an example of a scene from the storey: Loretta Sage is an adventure novelist who specialises in setting her stories in other lands. Loretta is kidnapped in the middle of Sage’s book tour for her latest novel, which features a handsome model named Alan.

One of the wealthy kidnappers is actually looking for a long-lost treasure of an old city. If Loretta leads him to the treasure he seeks, the eccentric billionaire will be delighted. The determined model sets off on a mission to rescue the novelist in order to prove he’s a real-life hero, and the adventure that ensues sets the plot of the star-studded show.