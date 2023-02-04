Colin Trevorrow’s Atlantis – What We Know So Far

There is currently no cast for Colin Trevorrow’s upcoming movie Atlantis. But considering the director will be returning to blockbuster realm in the film, we can make some educated guesses as to who might reunite with the filmmaker.

Perhaps no cast seems more suited to such a larger-than-life adventure than the cast of Trevorrow’s own two Jurassic World films. The cast, which includes talent like Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, DeWanda Wise and Isabella Sermon, brought their best energy and vibrancy to the dinosaur-focused franchise. So it wouldn’t be too hard to enlist them for another colorful, high-stakes adventure.

Since this version of Atlantis is set between Africa and India, there’s also ample opportunity to liven up the cast with a good dose of diversity. Much like Marvel explored an advanced African culture in the Black Panther films, Trevorrow and company have the opportunity to portray equally powerful blacks ruling their technologically advanced civilization, Atlantis.