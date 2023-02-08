Cody Fern Wouldn’t Mind Diving Into Another AHS Crossover (Especially If It’s Asylum)

Cody Fern’s first appearance in the big world of American Horror Story came during the season of Apocalypse, in which he played fan-favorite Antichrist Michael Langdon. Apocalypse is a sequel to American Horror Story: Coven in every way, as the witches are instrumental in saving the world through their mastery of the arcane arts. That means Fern is already reasonably comfortable stepping into a season of American Horror Story that builds on a previous one. Fern also works well with the creators of AHS, so it’s only a matter of time before he returns to the popular series.

Speaking to Decider in 2021, Fern explained that he loves working with Ryan Murphy and that the creator is pushing him in different directions, mentioning his Park Ranger character in “American Horror Stories.” Fern was then asked if there was a specific crossover season like Apocalypse that he would like to do and he replied, “Is there another crossover? I’d really like to delve into the world of ‘Asylum’.” Fern later added, “Yeah, I think that was a particularly great season. So I think I would have to choose ‘Asylum’.”