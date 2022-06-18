Code Leaves Ada Behind! Release Date

advertisement

Boruto: Naruto Next Generation Chapter 71 will focus on Code’s mission and how he will deal with Kawaki. In the previous chapter, Delta, Amado, and Shikamaru were imprisoned in the same place. Shikamaru told Ada that if she stayed next to Code, Kawaki would see her as an enemy. Meanwhile, Code remained under Ada’s spell. However, Daemon challenged Code to a fight when he tried to deal with Amado.

In the coming chapter, Code and Daemon will engage in a mighty battle. Code will underestimate Daemon, which will cause problems for it. But later, Code decides to deal with his mission instead of focusing his energies on fighting Daemon. He will also speak to Ada, leaving her in a challenging position. Read on to find out more.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generation Chapter 71: What will happen next?

Code will attempt to kill Amado, but Daemon interferes and stops Code. He will overwhelm code. Code didn’t seem interested in a little fight. He doesn’t want to fight with Daemon. However, Daemon will charge up an attack and deal great damage to code. After being defeated by a small fighter, Code decides to withdraw the Claw Mark and use the Beetle. As for Amado, she’s going to talk to Ada. Meanwhile, Deamon curses Code and taunts him for being nothing without his limiters.

He also cites that he’s number one and doesn’t care what second best can do. It’s going to hit Code hard, and he’ll talk to Ada before deciding to break up. He reveals that he will soon become an Otsutsuki, so her ability will no longer affect him. Code also clarifies that when he returns, he will know whether he wants to kill her or if he really loves her. Amado will reveal that he wants to protect Kawaki. Code’s anger and hatred for Kawaki will wreak havoc.

A short summary!

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generation Chapter 70, Delta, Amado, and Shikamaru were locked in the same room as Ada and Code. Shikamaru had a word with Ada. She made it clear that if she stayed alongside Code, she would be considered Konoha’s enemy. However, Ada wanted Kawaki to see Shikamaru as her enemy and a possible threat to Naruto. However, Ada’s behavior made things weird for code. He stayed under her spell and couldn’t find a way to attack her.

He still needed her help. But she chose Konoha. It meant Daemon could go with her. But Code wanted to fight with her sister before completing his mission, regardless of whether Amado could remove him. Meanwhile, Shikamaru discovered Ada doing something ruthless. She activated her Senrigan ability. Now Amado’s information would help Shikamaru fight back with Ada. Amado also suspected something was wrong.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generation Chapter 71 will be released on June 20, 2022. However, the manga series is taking a break of almost three months. Instead of releasing the new chapter in July, it will be released in October. So fans will have to wait. Stay tuned. TechRadar247 keeps you in the loop.