CODA Movie Age Rating, Parents Guide, And More Details About The Movie CODA

CODA Guide for Parents

Here are some things you as a parent might want to know,

sex and nudity

There is a short sex scene with powerful thrusting. There are several nasty jokes about orgies, oral sex, ejaculation, and lesbian sex (mostly involving hand gestures).

Some sexual dialogue and circumstances are mostly played for laughs.

There is no nuance. All but one of the sexual encounters are brief and not explicit or sexy, and the third is only a few seconds long, comedic rather than erotic, and fully clothed. A relevant conversation about sexual concerns, particularly related to safe sex practices, is signed by a mute, deaf father who doesn’t spell the words letter-for-letter-by-character and provides some humor, mainly through the expressive quality of the signature, as seen by late teens.

violence and gore

A deaf man confronts someone who has offended him by hitting and abusing him.

In a brief bar fight, perhaps all that’s thrown is a punch of anger, followed by some shoving and a quick break away. There are no wounds, no blood, no weapons, and no bleeding is visible or suspected.

profanity

Most of the profanity in the film is signed in ASL. Two F-words are signed, as well as a few other mild profanities.

Some examples of the words “shit”, “asshole” and “bitches”. “Suck my dick,” says the narrator.

alcohol, smoking and drugs

In the film, the father hits a joint. Wine is consumed by some adults. A few scenes of people drinking in a bar.

Adult alcohol use is the most common, followed by smoking and moderate marijuana use.

Terrifying Scenes

There are no scary situations or intense passages in the story and nothing that makes you jump out of your seat.

Some viewers, particularly children of deaf adults, may find the film emotionally challenging (CODA)

CODA film review

CODA is easily one of the best films to come out in 2021. This is also confirmed by the fact that he won the Oscar for Best Picture at the recently concluded ceremony. He also won two more Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor (Male) and Best Adapted Screenplay. The acting is outstanding in addition to the fantastic script and story. I think it’s crucial that the deaf characters are played by deaf actors because it adds realism to the roles. The entire cast is great, and I wouldn’t be shocked if we see some nominations for actors, both lead and supporting, in the upcoming awards season. Marius De Vries’ score, exceedingly simple but perfect, serves as the background for the performances. There are no or very few scores in sequences where actors converse in characters. The stillness that pervades most of the image amplifies the emotional beats and in a way transports the viewer into the world of the deaf.

The film’s most emotional scene occurs when Ruby performs in a choral concert and all sounds are muted, allowing viewers to experience her performance as her family does. It’s heartbreaking and I’ll admit I cried a few times watching it. Now that I’m gushing over this stunning work of art, I feel compelled to add a few disclaimers. Because of the subtitles and awkward content, this is not a children’s movie. More sensitive viewers might want to avoid this one as it contains some graphic sexual stuff but no nudity and lots of swearing. If you appreciate Oscar-like movies and don’t care about the themes, then this is a must-see.

coda plot

Ruby, a high school grad, is the only hearing person in her loving, close-knit family, which includes her parents, Frank and Jackie, and brother Leo. She works with her family on a commercial fishing boat and they rely on her to translate for them when needed. However, as her graduation nears, she must choose between her love of singing and her desire to stay with her family. While the subtleties are unique to deaf culture, the basic concepts of compassion, perseverance, and communication are universal.

Related searches