Cobra Kai’s Creators Already Know How The Series Will End

With the debut of the show’s fifth season on September 9, creators Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg revealed to Deadline that the next round would be a wild one. “In Season 4, everyone knew we were headed for a tournament — in Season 5, no one knows where we’re going,” Hurwitz said. “We’re doing it because we’ve already done it. There’s a lot of madness; if you’re a fan of the franchise, a few familiar faces may or may not pop up; there will be a lot of karate.”

It’s good to know that they will be checking the karate quota considering how things went last time. With Miyagi-Do on the back foot and Cobra Kai – now led by Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) – the battle for All Valley dominance is bigger than ever. Whoever wins gets one step closer to the end of this epic saga. The only question, of course, is how many steps will it take?

“We have an ending in mind,” Schlossberg admitted — and probably one that goes through car wax and bonsai trees like you wouldn’t believe. “How many seasons it takes to get there we don’t know. We enjoy doing it so much.”

The makers of “Cobra Kai” are hands down the best (hold on) for karate-based drama, but everyone has their limitations. Thankfully, Schlossberg has admitted they won’t go beyond theirs. While they currently have a handful of seasons planned, they’ve also promised that they’ll definitely quit before they ever stop enjoying the show. Hopefully this will last a long time.