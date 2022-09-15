Cobra Kai Star Dallas Dupree Young Dishes On Why Kenny Is More Like Daniel Than You Might Think

Dallas Dupree Young told Looper that when he came to “Cobra Kai,” it was clear that the creative minds behind the series wanted to “reach every single kid who is struggling with bullying.” To do so, however, meant Kenny would eventually evolve from bullied child to bully himself — a role he dutifully accepted in order to paint a much bigger picture.

“The whole twist was executed so well by the creators of the show, Jon [Hurwitz]Josch [Heald]and Hayden [Schlossberg]. Every time they gave me the layout of the entire season with my character’s arc, I was mesmerized,” Young recalled.

Interestingly, Young added, Kenny’s story arc not only draws on Daniel’s travails in the first Karate Kid film—it also mirrors Daniel’s fall from grace in The Karate Kid Part III.

“It’s cool that my character has moments that are a direct tribute to Daniel LaRusso and his journey,” Young noted. “It’s cool how my character deviates from a kid — that’s the cutest kid — and then towards the end of season 4 you see me beating up Anthony LaRusso. It reminds me of when Daniel was trained with Miyagi-san and then Terry Silver got Daniel [in “The Karate Kid Part III”]. He turned a little to this side. Eventually he went back to Miyagi but still he went through this phase where he went to the bad side. I thought it was so well planned by the creators and writers of the show.”

