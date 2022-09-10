Cobra Kai Season 5 Sees This Unexpected Character Embracing The No Mercy Rule

As it turns out, John Kreese should have stuck to his guns as Daniel LaRusso employs a technique he hasn’t thought of in perhaps 33 years.

After giving Daniel and Johnny an icy reception, Kreese finally acknowledges his hopeless situation and tries to make one last attempt to make something of it. The veteran sensei will happily shed light on Silver’s activities and future plans on the condition that Daniel will help him finish his prison time. Lacking the financial means to hire a decent attorney, Kreese challenges Daniel to pull the strings necessary to get one and get him out. The mentor in Miyagi-Do agrees, allowing Kreese an epic bean-spilling session that eventually blows him up.

Instead of getting details for a lawyer Daniel tempted him with, Kreese is struck with a twisted taste of his own medicine. The Cobra Kai founder opens a note from Daniel, believing it’s an attorney’s number, only to be reminded of a core Cobra Kai principle he seems to have forgotten – “NO MERCY MOTHERF*** *R”. It’s a mic-drop moment that shows just how far Daniel is willing to go now that Silver’s power is on the rise and the playing field is in dire need of leveling. That’s the sort of move we’d expect Daniel LaRusso to make during his brief stint on the enemy side in The Karate Kid Part III, but not now. Still, with such a drastic move against Kreese, what kind of retaliation does Daniel expect from such a move in the next chapter of the series?