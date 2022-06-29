Cobra Kai Fans Can’t Agree On The Most Emotional Moment In Season 4

As a Reddit thread by u/AyanFsl points out, it’s hard to pin one Cobra Kai moment from Season 4 as the most emotional of the bunch. For some, reconciliation after a turbulent relationship was the hardest thing for Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) and his father Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), while others suggested the moment Johnny accidentally met Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña ) alluded to ) as “Robby”. A handful of other moments from Season 4, as well as a few from previous seasons, also surfaced in the discussion, each with a strong point.

While all of these examples clearly captivated “Cobra Kai” fans, Johnny and Miguel’s moment proved particularly exciting when it came out. Not only did it solidify how Johnny feels about Miguel — he even admitted he thought of him as his own son — and strained his bond with his star student, it also sent Miguel on a quest to find his birth father. According to series co-creators Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, this scene will have some big implications for Season 5. “Will this complicate his relationship with Robby, will he be able to find Miguel in Mexico, will Miguel forgive him, will everything go smoothly?” Hurtwitz told TotalFilm.

Like all Cobra Kai seasons, Season 4 never failed to make fans emotional. One would imagine Season 5 will do the same when it inevitably hits Netflix.