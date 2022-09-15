Cobra Kai Creators Discuss Raising The Stakes For Season 6

With the fall of the Cobra Kai dojo, Terry Silver behind bars, and a sense of relative peace in the valley, it sounds like Cobra Kai season 6 could be a bleak one. However, according to Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, a conflict has yet to unfold (via Variety). “If you are the best at karate, what are you going to do? Maybe there’s something that transcends your area,” explained Schlossberg, comparing Cobra Kai to the Rocky film series in the sense that now that we’ve seen these new martial artists take over their region, maybe it is it is time that they took on international challenges.

Aside from the Sekai Taikai – a massive tournament pitting the best of the best against each other to see who the true karate prodigies are – there’s another source of conflict in Season 6 of Cobra Kai: John Kreese. After faking his death, longtime sensei Cobra Kai escaped from prison and is back on the streets with revenge on his mind. “There’s the ultimate Cobra-Kai snake out there… We’ll see if life just moves on in Season 6 or if Kreese has something to say.” Something tells me it’s going to be the latter,” Schlossberg teased, hinting that Kreese’s story is far from over.

Season 5 is going to be hard to top, but if the folks behind “Cobra Kai” have proven anything, it’s that they’re more than capable of pushing the stakes higher and higher. Season 6 could be the most intense season yet.