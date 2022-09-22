CloverWorks Comments! Final Release Date & More

There is wonderful news for all the fans who loved and adored the story of Sono Bisque Doll. So, in the last update, studio CloverWorks and the producers of the anime confirmed the release of My Dress-Up Darling Season 2. At the same time, a brand new teaser poster was also publicly released. So here is everything you need to know about this update.

My Dress-up Darling is an original manga written and illustrated by Shinichi Fukuda. The text first appeared in 2018. Three years later, studio CloverWorks picked up the story to create an anime adaptation. After the great success, the second season seems to be the most desired sequel.

My Dress-Up Darling Season 2: Official Announcement!

The news comes from the official website of the anime of the same name. The announcement includes an illustration featuring Marin and Gojo. The featurette was created by the artist of the manga. In addition, the artist also shared his personal thoughts on the renewal of the series. He wrote: “I am very happy. Many Thanks. I’m really looking forward to it.” You can check out the new art right here:

At the time of writing, recent cast and personnel updates are yet to be finalized. But the rest of the cast would be the same. So the list includes Hina Suguta as Marin Kitagawa. Along with her, Shouya Ishige plays the role of Gojo Wakana. Eventually, Atsumi Tanezaki will play the character of Sajuna Inui, and Hima Youmiya will take on the role of Shinju Inui.

As for the show’s staff, Keisuke Shinohara will be returning as the series’ director. As in the first season, Yoriko Tomita is the screenwriter. Also, Akiko Fujita is the sound director for the show. All of this work takes place on the premises of Studio CloverWorks.

At the time of writing, the final release date for the new season has not yet been announced. The sequel only received a renewal update from the producers. However, we will update this section as more information becomes available. Fans believe the season would come out around the time of the Summer 2023 panel. So keep an eye on The Anime Daily for all the updates here.