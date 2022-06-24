Claudia Doumit Reveals What It Was Like Working With Eric Kripke Again On The Boys

On what it was like to work with Kripke again on The Boys and how she would like her character to interact with Seth if they had one, Doumit said, “Oh my god. I haven’t been asked that question until now on that point.” Crawford added to Barrett, “Yes. He’s great too.” Is there an actor on The Boys who isn’t amazing? Please hold on forever.

Doumit was more than happy to be working with some of her “Timeless” fans again. “I love Malcolm so much. And I love Eric so much. It’s actually a dream to be able to work in the Kripke universe and then continue to work in the Kripke universe, it’s amazing,” she said. “I’m having a great time on each and every one of these projects. … I wish Malcolm and I could interact on the show. That would [be] so much fun. But honestly, I don’t know if we would get the job done. I have a feeling that Kripke probably knew that and probably said, “They’re just going to be fools around all the time.” So he didn’t give us any scenes together.” Real Talk: If the characters in Herogasm can fool around, the cast should fool around for a few minutes, too.

Doumit added, “But it’s so wonderful to be able to come to this show because it’s so insanely amazing [series]. I was a fan of this before I got into it and I work with an amazing caliber of talent. I love it.”

Crawford said he would like scenes with Victoria and Seth, and Doumit added, “Five stars. … I want scenes with everyone.” Crawford remarked, “The Deep, that would be really interesting.”

