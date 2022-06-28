Classroom of the Elite Season 2 anime trailer PV 2 reveals additional cast, and Blu-ray/DVD details

Ayanokoji from The Classroom of the Elite Season 2. Photo credit: Studio Lerche

A new trailer PV for the anime Classroom of the Elite Season 2 has been released ahead of its July 4th premiere date. A new key visual and two additional cast members were also revealed.

The anime will air on July 4, 2022 on AT-X, TOKYO MX, TV Aichi, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV and BS Nittele. It will also stream on platforms like ABEMA, Amazon Prime Video, d anime store, U-NEXT, etc. Crunchyroll will stream Season 2 as part of its Summer 2022 lineup.

The newly announced cast includes:

Soma Saito as Miyabi Nagumo

Rie Takahashi as Hiyori Shiina

The new trailer PV previews ZAQ’s OP theme song “Dance In The Game.” The song will be released on July 13, 2022. Mai Fuchigami sings the ED theme song for the season “Human Theater”. The song will be released on July 27, 2022.

Here is the trailer PV released by the production team on the Kadokawa Anime YouTube Channel:

Blu-ray/DVD details

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 anime will have 13 episodes and its Blu-ray/DVD will be released in 4 volumes.

Part 1: The first volume will be released on October 26, 2022. It will contain episodes 1 to 4 of the anime. The Blu-ray price is ¥9,900 (incl. VAT) and the DVD price is ¥8,800 (incl. VAT).

Volume 2: The second volume will be released on November 25, 2022. It will contain episodes 5 to 7 of the anime. The Blu-ray price is ¥9,900 (incl. VAT) and the DVD price is ¥8,800 (incl. VAT).

Volume 3: The third volume will be released on December 23, 2022. It will contain episodes 8 to 10 of the anime. The Blu-ray price is ¥9,900 (incl. VAT) and the DVD price is ¥8,800 (incl. VAT).

Volume 4: The fourth volume will be released on January 25, 2023. It will contain episodes 11 to 13 of the anime. The Blu-ray price is ¥9,900 (incl. VAT) and the DVD price is ¥8,800 (incl. VAT).

Here is the key visual released by the production team:

Kiyotaka Ayanokoji and Kakeru Ryuen in the Elite Season 2 classroom. Photo credit: Studio Lerche

More about elite classrooms

Classroom of the Elite is a light novel series written by Shogo Kinugasa and illustrated by Shunsaku Tomose. It was published by Kadokawa from May 2015 to September 2019 with 11 main volumes and 3 short stories.

In 2020, a continuation of the light novel series titled Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 was released. 7 volumes for it have been published so far.

Both series have received a manga adaptation. Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the English language light novel series and manga adaptation.

An anime television series adaptation by Lerche aired with the first season in 2017. The anime sequel was first announced in February and a trailer PV was released in March.

The trailer not only announced a July premiere for Season 2, but also announced that Classroom of the Elite Season 3 release date will be in 2023!

It has also been confirmed that the anime will adapt the entire freshman arc of the original story.

Visit the official Classroom of the Elite website for more information.