Cillian Murphy Had One Major Reservation About His Peaky Blinders Role

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly to celebrate the Netflix premiere of Peaky Blinders season 6, Cillian Murphy recalled why he wasn’t so sure about playing Thomas Shelby. “There was a slight hesitation because I’d never really played that physically imposing type of hyper-masculine character,” the Irish actor noted. “In fact, up until that point, I had probably been playing the opposite. But I knew it was such amazing material, and I knew it was a gift of a role, and I just had to convince her that I could do it and I could work on becoming this physically imposing character.”

Before Peaky Blinders, Murphy played the shy Robert Fischer on Inception; Scarecrow in The Dark Knight trilogy and the romantic Pieter in Girl With a Pearl Earring. Tommy Shelby is certainly a departure from these and other characters in his long resume. Murphy is also distant from his character, so much so that the actor felt the need to defend himself after meeting Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight after first meeting him. “Remember, I’m an actor,” Murphy reportedly wrote to Knight. He wanted the role so badly that he felt the need to remind Knight that the person who showed up for the meeting would not be the person who would be on the Peaky Blinders set. Thankfully, Knight knew Murphy was right for the role, and one of TV’s most enigmatic drama characters was born.