Christian Isaiah’s Dream Shameless Episode Involves Liam Making Beats With Chance The Rapper

Towards the end of Shameless we see Liam learning how to survive in this world. Liam initially receives an upper-class education only to be sent to a public school, but he uses his know-how to navigate this new environment. If the series continues, it’s safe to say that Liam would probably end up in the most advantageous position of all his siblings, being both intelligent and emotionally mature.

Christian Isaiah thought it would be interesting to see his character delve into the Chicago rap scene. As he told Pop Culturalist, “I want my storyline to focus more on Liam and him, how he’s growing up and how smart and talented he is. Show more of his style, how he takes care of his looks and how he strives to make money cutting his hair and getting clothes and shoes to show his independence. Focus on his basketball talent and his love of making beats and collaborating with Chance the Rapper, a Chicago rap artist.

Where Liam left off, it’s certainly not out of the question that he could pursue whatever hustle he wanted. Joining Chance the Rapper would clearly show how innovative he is and tie his background to the world around him. But with Shameless ending after Season 11, we’d have to wait for a reunion to see what Liam has gotten himself into.