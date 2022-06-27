Christian Bale Would Play Batman Again Under One Condition

Speaking to Screen Rant, Christian Bale laid out exactly what would have to happen for him to decide to play Bruce Wayne for a fourth time.

“I had a deal with Chris Nolan,” Bale said during his interview. “I think it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, ‘You know what, I have another story to tell.’ And if he wanted to share that story with me, I’d be there.”

With movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness demonstrating Marvel’s willingness to bring back fan-favorite superheroes and their respective actors, the moment for the return of one feels like veterans properly. And with Michael Keaton set to reprise his role as Batman in both ‘Batgirl’ and ‘The Flash,’ it seems like a future appearance from Bale might not be so far-fetched, especially if it’s requested by Nolan himself.

So far, however, neither Bale nor Nolan have made any official plans for a collaboration anytime soon. Bale’s next appearance will be in Thor: Love and Thunder as Gorr the God Butcher, which debuts July 8. Nolan’s next film, Oppenheimer, is slated to hit theaters on July 21, 2023.