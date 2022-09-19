Christian Bale Comes To Life As Starkiller In Captivating Fan Art

The fan art features Christian Bale as a character, half of the poster is covered in blue and the other is covered in red. The image envisions Starkiller as headlining his own series for Disney+. “Original series streaming 2025,” the mockup poster reads.

A Starkiller series would have plenty of company on Disney+, as the streaming service has already aired The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Book of Boba Fett, and more. The artwork was posted to Instagram by user Jason Benullo Design, and the artist actually revealed that he thinks the Starkiller role is better suited for voice actor Sam Witwer.

“Would you like to see Bale join the Star Wars universe as Starkiller or some other character? And while he’s a great actor, I believe this role belongs to him [Sam Witwer] alone,” wrote the artist.

Bale has said his daughter’s love of Star Wars has reignited his passion, and revealed in the aforementioned interview with Josh Horowitz (around 39:00) that he even has some of his old Star Wars toys, so his fan base of the franchise is certainly not up for debate.

“Star Wars really interests me. I still have the Millennium Falcon, I have the AT-AT. My daughter, her first love was Darth Vader. She absolutely adored Darth Maul,” the actor explained.